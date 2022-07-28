Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda on if he's like Arjun Reddy in real life: I would never raise my hand

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were the newest guests on the seventh season of Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan. The duo came to promote their upcoming film Liger, which releases on 25th August 2022, in theatres. Many brewing questions were answered, with respect to work, relationship status, and more. The Liger actors put on their A-game and were prepared for any kind of questions that came their way. They answered them with panache. In the midst of all the fun that they had, Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda about his views on the criticism that his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy faced at the time of its release.

Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda about what he felt about the criticism his film Arjun Reddy received, with respect to its talk on sexism. The Geetha Govindam actor responded by saying, "First thing, as an actor, my job is to empathize with the character and not judge him. Like if I'm judging him, I can't play him. Any role that's brought to me, I try and empathize with him and if I can, I take that role. If something about it is very conflicting and I don't understand it or I don't agree with it, I won't do it. So, if I did Arjun Reddy, I empathized with him. I understood why he behaved the way he did and the relationship he had with Preethi. I didn't find it misogynistic or anti-feministic. It seemed like two people who had a very unique relationship. That was their relationship and for them it was love."

There was a lot of backlash in the scene where Arjun slapped his lady love Preethi in the film. Karan asked Vijay about his thoughts on that particular scene and whether the criticism was justified. To this, Vijay said, "I'm no one to say it is right or wrong but they two did it, lived a happy life, and had a kid. But I'm not saying nobody should have a problem with it. Imagine you've been in a relationship that was abusive and then you see this film. It's painful to watch this happening on screen. These are your nightmares as a woman, as a wife, or as a girlfriend and when you see it playing out on a screen, you'll hate it. And I understand that you disagree with it and I respect that you don't like it."

Karan asked a final question related to Arjun Reddy. He asked Vijay if he could ever be Arjun, in real life. The Dear Comrade actor answered, “I would never raise my hand. If it reaches a point where I feel such anger towards a woman, I will walk out. I will never reach a point where it gets abusive in nature. You don't need that stress in life. If something is stressful, walk off.”

The composure with which Vijay answered all questions, pleasantly surprised Karan. The full episode can be watched, digitally, on its respective streaming platform.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

