Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to Sara Ali Khan's confession of wanting to date him

The 7th season of the talk show, Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar has created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs, especially because of the promising guestlist. B-town beauties Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were also invited to the famous couch. After seeing the entertaining promo of the episode, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda' Cutest :)) Sending big hugs and my affection @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor."

In the promo shared by Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan is asked, "Give me a name of a boy you feel like dating." The actress refrains from answering the question first and then says, "Vijay Deverakonda." The host then shifts the camera to Janhvi Kapoor and says, "I see you with Vijay Deverakonda." Hearing this, Sara Ali Khan asks Janhvi Kapoor, "Do you like Vijay?"

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda will also be a part of the show with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. In a sneak peek from their episode, these two can be seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song. While Ananya Panday is all dolled up in a yellow mini dress, the Arjun Reddy actor looks all handsome in a white blazer and black trousers.

Coming to Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh, this sports drama is likely to hit the screens on the 25th of August this year. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have also portrayed pivotal roles in this Pan-India film along with the Legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The project will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

