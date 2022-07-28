Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan & Chiranjeevi gave him hope to be a film star

Vijay Deverakonda graced the fourth episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The duo promoted their upcoming film Liger, which releases on 25th August 2022, in theatres. Although it was Vijay’s first time on the controversial gossip show, he seemed to be very confident and answered all the questions that came his way, carefully, honestly, and sincerely.

As we all are fully aware, Vijay Deverakonda came from a non-filmy background and broke out as a dependable and bankable star in the Telugu Film Industry. While he awaits the release of his pan-India film Liger, he answered about the responsibility he felt as an outsider who made it big in the film industry and who motivated him, in the course of his journey. Vijay answered saying, “It is ok to dream, even though your family may tell you to not dream so big. It’s important that they see that if I came from there and did it, anyone in the country can. When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu, back home, coming from nothing. They gave you that glimmer of hope that this can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation and the people that come after me, because it does help and it does show you a way. So that’s what floats my boat”.

Vijay’s strong answer was deeply appreciated by Karan. He wished Vijay the very best for his future endevours. The full episode can be watched, digitally, on its respective streaming platform.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

Also read: Inside Party Video: Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday look stunning as they chat & have a gala time