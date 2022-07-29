Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he 'wouldn't mind' posing nude for an international magazine

Vijay Deverakonda graced the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan and spilled exciting beans, leaving fans super happy and pumped up. The actor said he wouldn't mind doing a nude photoshoot for an international magazine. He also shared whether he would be willing to endorse a condom brand. Vijay made his debut in the famous rapid round session by Karan Johar and won audiences with his unfiltered answers.

Karan Johar asked Vijay a series of questions in the rapid-fire round. One of the questions he asked was, "Would you or would you not pose naked for an international magazine." In response, Vijay said, "I wouldn't mind if shot well."

Karan also went on to ask Ananya if she would like to see him 'completely nude.' Ananya replied, "I have a little bit, in Liger. But I mean, who wouldn't?" For unversed, Vijay Deverakonda bared it all for a poster of his upcoming film Liger. It not only set the Internet on fire but also got the #Sexeist Poster.

Vijay Deverakonda also agreed to endorse condom brand and said, "I think it's a really smart, safe thing to do if you don't want to have ten babies. This is my endorsement right now."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which is likely to hit the screens on the 25th of August. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.