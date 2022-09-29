Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar denies choosing Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan; Reveals the truth

Koffee With Karan 7, the highly popular talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has finally come to its finale. The final episode of this season was dedicated to the highly anticipated Koffee Awards. Popular comedians Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait, and social media influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM graced the show’s finale, as the jury of Koffee With Karan 7’s finale episode. The hilarious episode witnessed the jury mercilessly roasting host Karan Johar for almost everything he said on the show.

While dissecting the episodes, the jury members suggested that the filmmaker was indeed being partial toward Janhvi Kapoor and chose her over Sara Ali Khan. Niharika NM pointed out that Karan Johar called Janhvi hot, while he questioned Sara about growing up in the absence of her father. “As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong,” said Danish Sait. “And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project,” added Kusha Kapila.