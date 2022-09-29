Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar denies choosing Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan; Reveals the truth
Koffee With Karan 7, the highly popular talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has finally come to its finale. The final episode of this season was dedicated to the highly anticipated Koffee Awards. Popular comedians Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait, and social media influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM graced the show’s finale, as the jury of Koffee With Karan 7’s finale episode. The hilarious episode witnessed the jury mercilessly roasting host Karan Johar for almost everything he said on the show.
While dissecting the episodes, the jury members suggested that the filmmaker was indeed being partial toward Janhvi Kapoor and chose her over Sara Ali Khan. Niharika NM pointed out that Karan Johar called Janhvi hot, while he questioned Sara about growing up in the absence of her father. “As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong,” said Danish Sait. “And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project,” added Kusha Kapila.
Karan Johar, who was clearly taken aback by the allegations, denied choosing Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. The filmmaker revealed that there was a technical error that happened after the rapid-fire round, which showed Janhvi is the winner when Sara performed well. But the Roohi actress believed it is true, and expressed her happiness stating that it is the best day of her life. But a few minutes later, the error was cleared and Sara was declared the winner. Karan Johar, who felt guilty about the same, decided to compensate by praising Janhvi.
The filmmaker also screened the visuals of the same, in his defense. Karan Johar added that he loves Sara Ali Khan, and confirmed that the actress is collaborating with Dharma Productions on two back-to-back projects. Well, with this major revelation, the long speculations regarding Karan Johar’s partiality towards Janhvi Kapoor are finally cleared.
