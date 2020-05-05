Kollywood actor Jai to make digital debut along with actor Vani Bojan? Find out

Kollywood actor Jai is all set to make his digital debut along with actor Vani Bhojan.

Kollywood actor Jai, who was last seen in SA Chandrasekar’s Capmaari, might be making his digital debut soon, suggest media reports. Apparently, the Raja Rani actor will be seen playing a key role in a web series produced by Stone Bench Productions. Directed by Charukesh, who is an assistant of Karthik Subbaraj, the series will be rolled on the floor as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Hearsay has that actor Vani Bhojan will be seen as the female lead in the series.

Vani Bhojan, who recently made her Kollywood debut with Ashok Selvan’s Oh My Kadavule, is also playing a role in another web series, which is reportedly bankrolled by AR Murugadoss. Meanwhile, Jai has a bunch of movies in his kitty which are awaited to be released. This includes the much-delayed Venkat Prabhu directorial Party, and Breaking News. In Breaking News, he will be seen as a superhero. The actor has also been signed to play the lead role in Gopi Nainar’s upcoming film.

While no official confirmation has been made yet on this digital debut, this news has now taken over the internet, with fans and followers of the actors sharing it across all social media platforms. The iconic movies of Jai include Goa directed by Venkat Prabhu, Atlee’s Raja Rani and Vamanan directed by I Ahmed. If this news turns out to be true, it goes without saying that the actor’s fans will be delighted.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Cinema Express

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×