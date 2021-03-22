Kollywood actor Karthik admitted to hospital for breathlessness; Tests negative for COVID 19

On Saturday evening the actor complained of severe shortness of breath and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Actor Karthik has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after complaining of breathlessness. It is reported that the senior actor tested negative for COVID 19. Apparently, he is under medical observation in a non-covid ward. Apparently, the actor has been suffering breathlessness since Saturday. He complained on Saturday evening of severe shortness of breath and was immediately rushed to the hospital. It is expected that the hospital management will issue an official statement about his condition soon.

The actor has been getting wishes from his friends from the industry and several others on social media for his speedy recovery. He recently took a political plunge and has been camping for the upcoming Assembly Elections. On the acting front, he is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming film Andhagan, which is the official Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The film features Prashanth, Priya Anand and Simran in the lead roles.

Karthik will reportedly be seen playing a key supporting role in the film and most of his portions will be shot in Chennai. Andhagan was launched officially in Chennai on Mach 10. As the film is being shot during the pandemic, a minimum crew is being used. Prashanth, who will play the lead role in the film, has been updating about the film’s progress on his social media space. Other than Andhagan, Karthik is also working on yet another Tamil film titled Thee Ivan.

Credits :India Today

