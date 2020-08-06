  • facebook
Kollywood actor Karunas under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus?

Apparently, the actor is observing home quarantine. An official statement from the actor turned politician is yet awaited.
After Kollywood actor Vishal tested positive for coronavirus and recovered recently, now, reports have surfaced stating that Karunas, who is a popular Kollywood actor, has also tested positive for the pandemic. Apparently, the actor is observing home quarantine. An official statement from the actor turned politician is yet awaited. Yesterday, legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam announced on social media, that he too has tested positive and that he is doing well. He asked his fans not to worry in a special video message.

Action King Arjun’s daughter and budding actress Aishwarya Arjun also recovered from COIVD 19 recently. It is to be noted that Vishal shared a video after recovering from the virus. He said that he and his father have recovered completely after undertaking Ayurvedic medications. It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu has been seeing an alarming number of increases in the number of COVID 19 positive cases. So far, the state is the second most affected state in India next to Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the career front, actor Karunas was last seen in the controversial Tamil film Draupathi. He will be next seen in Soorarrai Pottru along with Suriya. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Sikhya Entertainment. Aparna Balamurali will be seen as the leading lady, while Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff and Mohan Babu will be seen in other key roles in the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Credits :The Times Of India

