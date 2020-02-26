Kollywood biggies Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's film pooja scheduled for March 5? Read on

After reports that claimed about the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, buzz is that the film will be launched with a formal pooja on March 5.

It was earlier reported that Rajinikanth will be acting in the production of Kamal Haasan, under the Raaj Kamal Films banner, which has already sent fans into a frenzy. Now, it is being speculated that the film, which is said to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame will go on floors from March 5 with the mandatory pooja function.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently filming Master, which stars Vijay as the protagonist with Vijay Sethupathi playing his nemesis. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are the leading ladies. The movie is expected to lock a summer release with shoot progressing at a brisk pace. Rajinikanth, on the other, is filming Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe, which happens to be his 168th acting feature. Annaatthe sees the presence of as many as four leading actresses – Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Nayathara. It is being reported that Nayanthara will be seen as a lawyer for the first time in her career in the film, which is said to be a rural entertainer. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which earlier threw its weight behind two other Superstar films -Shankar’s Enthiran and Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.

Kamal Haasan is busy with the works of Indian 2 for which he’s once again collaborating with director Shankar. An unfortunate incident on the sets involving a crane led to three members of the production losing their lives. Since then, Haasan has written to A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, which is behind the big-budgeted venture to ensure safety measures are being followed for the crew’s safety and well-being. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth too are a part of the cast of Indian 2.

Credits :Galatta Media

