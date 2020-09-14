Kollywood celebs and fans support Suriya after Madras HC judge wants contempt proceedings against actor
Kollywood star Suriya has taken social media by storm over his reaction on the education system. The actor took to social media and slammed the courts over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The actor in his statement on Sunday questioned the concept of entrance exam and also claimed that these exams are also taking away students' lives. The actor requested everyone to voice against the same after three students on a single day ended their life in fear of giving exams amid lockdown. Well, this has landed Suriya in trouble as Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court in a statement to the High Court Chief Justice asked to initiate contempt proceedings against the actor. It also mentions that warrant proceedings should be issued against Suriya for criticising the judges and the judicial system of the country.
However, fans and Kollywood celebrities have come together on social media in support of Suriya. While many actors are mum about the same, fans are surprised and applauding Suriya for speaking his mind and heart out about the issue. Seenu Ramasamy, Shanthnu and CS Amudhan are among the Kollywood celebs who have spoken in support of the actor. CS Amudhan tweeted, "What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That’s the kind of courage that’s almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase!"
What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That’s the kind of courage that’s almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase!
— CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) September 13, 2020
கற்கும் வாய்ப்பில்
கல்வியில் சமமில்லை எனவே இங்கே கேள்வித்தாள்கள் கேள்விக்குறியாகிறது
சமமான கல்வி போதித்தல்
தர்மமாகும்
கல்வி தேர்தல் போல்
சமமாகட்டும் அதன் பிறகு
தேர்வுகள் எங்களை கண்டு அஞ்சும்
"அகரம்" சூர்யா
என்பேன் உம்மை @Suriya_offl
இப்பெயரை மறக்காது
கல்வியின்
வரலாறு. https://t.co/PzgvoDqdQR
— Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 14, 2020
So much respect Suriya na https://t.co/llGoBcCFu5
— Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 13, 2020
Meanwhile, R Madhavan took to Twitter and called the incident heartbreaking. Madhavan wrote, "2 Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu A Day Before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict (sic)."
Suriya in his statement said, "The suicide of three NEET aspirants has shattered my conscience. While the court continues legal proceedings through video calls, how can they expect students to write exams braving the pandemic? The suicide of the NEET aspirants might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Parents should also know that mere marks will not determine the success or failure of students (sic)."
Also Read: #TNStandsWithSuriya trends on Twitter after Suriya’s hard hitting message on NEET exam
My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020
Anonymous 1 day ago
Before ,taking decisions ,think about your parents..Matter of few seconds,u have taken your life.politicians & others give there opinions. When mejority is supporting, you decide .not by death.poor parents,life long they are the sufferer.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Inhuman. This actor is adding oil to the fire. Parents are more responsible for suicides of adolescents and young youth more than entrance exams. The burden of expectations placed on them by parents drive young people to extreme steps. Entrance is needed. You can't just use 12th marks as long as there are various boards and variable marking system. These actors should just focus on their jobs.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Think on Humanity Ground tq.
Anonymous 1 day ago
No system..judicial, capitalist or communist can survive without the key ingredient called conscience. That has been the key difference between India and China. Judicial officers must ask themselves...does the Indian judiciary has a conscience..?
Anonymous 2 days ago
When sone idiot's don't have answer they will start criticising surya with other irrevelent subjects . They are just cowards who pull country backward
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well suriya is concerned of the plight of students facing emotional stress,i feel the neet programme should be reviewed as not to cause death warrant on students The learned judges n lawmakers should also consider avenues n legislation which is gathering a noose on students necks .I do support Sirius's noble intention.Bharat Madha ke Jay
Anonymous 2 days ago
You call CS Amuthan and Shantanu celebrities? Bunch of idiots cum clowns
Anonymous 2 days ago
These Surya like idiots think they know everything as they are heros in the movies. Bunch of clowns.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sry jocker. And you know everything
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow. The kind hearted man who would donate.crores so many times for good cause is also a brave man. He has got everything love, kind heart, intelligence, respect, talent and most importantly admiration. Real Real hero. Applauds.
Anonymous 2 days ago
If not exam what is alternative? People just complain and dont provide solutions
Anonymous 2 days ago
What do these film industry DOGS know about education? These DOGS now want NEET to be dropped, they will then want MBBS exams to be dropped because it will be difficult. These rouges are against the soverienty and integrity of this nation. The Honorable High Court should take this matter seriously for spreading venom and anti-national sentiments apart criminal contempt of court.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Children commit suicide because of pressure from parents to excel in school and exams. If Suriya thinks its because they can't afford coaching then he should start free coaching for poor kids.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I wish you to have a kid or grand kid with the ambition of becoming doctor and you fail to offer money for NEET coaching...
Anonymous 2 days ago
These so called actors heart don't go out for the fans when they fall out from putting cutout for them from unimaginable height. They just want to stop quality production of doctors and engineers in India. Suriya should first let us know from where he is getting funding for his films after so many flops...
Anonymous 2 days ago
Y the f*ck would you care? Do you even understand that TN has a better literacy rate n better medical facilities compared to whichever state you are from you moron. U idiots r the very reason India is still being called underdeveloped you retard!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Suriya has always been socially conscious and aware. This is not done for show and pomp, as he is committed to his Agaram Foundation. His films don't have anything to do with it, but Soorarai Pottru looks amazing, can't wait to see that.