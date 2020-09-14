  1. Home
Kollywood celebs and fans support Suriya after Madras HC judge wants contempt proceedings against actor

While many actors are mum about the same, fans are surprised and applauding Suriya for speaking his mind and heart out about the concept of entrance exams.
626333 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 02:43 pm
Kollywood star Suriya has taken social media by storm over his reaction on the education system. The actor took to social media and slammed the courts over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The actor in his statement on Sunday questioned the concept of entrance exam and also claimed that these exams are also taking away students' lives. The actor requested everyone to voice against the same after three students on a single day ended their life in fear of giving exams amid lockdown. Well, this has landed Suriya in trouble as Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court in a statement to the High Court Chief Justice asked to initiate contempt proceedings against the actor. It also mentions that warrant proceedings should be issued against Suriya for criticising the judges and the judicial system of the country. 

However, fans and Kollywood celebrities have come together on social media in support of Suriya. While many actors are mum about the same, fans are surprised and applauding Suriya for speaking his mind and heart out about the issue. Seenu Ramasamy, Shanthnu and CS Amudhan are among the Kollywood celebs who have spoken in support of the actor. CS Amudhan tweeted, "What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That’s the kind of courage that’s almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase!"

Take a look below:



Meanwhile, R Madhavan took to Twitter and called the incident heartbreaking. Madhavan wrote, "2 Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu A Day Before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict (sic)."

Suriya in his statement said, "The suicide of three NEET aspirants has shattered my conscience. While the court continues legal proceedings through video calls, how can they expect students to write exams braving the pandemic? The suicide of the NEET aspirants might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Parents should also know that mere marks will not determine the success or failure of students (sic)."

Also Read: #TNStandsWithSuriya trends on Twitter after Suriya’s hard hitting message on NEET exam

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 1 day ago

Before ,taking decisions ,think about your parents..Matter of few seconds,u have taken your life.politicians & others give there opinions. When mejority is supporting, you decide .not by death.poor parents,life long they are the sufferer.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Inhuman. This actor is adding oil to the fire. Parents are more responsible for suicides of adolescents and young youth more than entrance exams. The burden of expectations placed on them by parents drive young people to extreme steps. Entrance is needed. You can't just use 12th marks as long as there are various boards and variable marking system. These actors should just focus on their jobs.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Think on Humanity Ground tq.

Anonymous 1 day ago

No system..judicial, capitalist or communist can survive without the key ingredient called conscience. That has been the key difference between India and China. Judicial officers must ask themselves...does the Indian judiciary has a conscience..?

Anonymous 2 days ago

When sone idiot's don't have answer they will start criticising surya with other irrevelent subjects . They are just cowards who pull country backward

Anonymous 2 days ago

Well suriya is concerned of the plight of students facing emotional stress,i feel the neet programme should be reviewed as not to cause death warrant on students The learned judges n lawmakers should also consider avenues n legislation which is gathering a noose on students necks .I do support Sirius's noble intention.Bharat Madha ke Jay

Anonymous 2 days ago

You call CS Amuthan and Shantanu celebrities? Bunch of idiots cum clowns

Anonymous 2 days ago

These Surya like idiots think they know everything as they are heros in the movies. Bunch of clowns.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sry jocker. And you know everything

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wow. The kind hearted man who would donate.crores so many times for good cause is also a brave man. He has got everything love, kind heart, intelligence, respect, talent and most importantly admiration. Real Real hero. Applauds.

Anonymous 2 days ago

If not exam what is alternative? People just complain and dont provide solutions

Anonymous 2 days ago

What do these film industry DOGS know about education? These DOGS now want NEET to be dropped, they will then want MBBS exams to be dropped because it will be difficult. These rouges are against the soverienty and integrity of this nation. The Honorable High Court should take this matter seriously for spreading venom and anti-national sentiments apart criminal contempt of court.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Children commit suicide because of pressure from parents to excel in school and exams. If Suriya thinks its because they can't afford coaching then he should start free coaching for poor kids.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I wish you to have a kid or grand kid with the ambition of becoming doctor and you fail to offer money for NEET coaching...

Anonymous 2 days ago

These so called actors heart don't go out for the fans when they fall out from putting cutout for them from unimaginable height. They just want to stop quality production of doctors and engineers in India. Suriya should first let us know from where he is getting funding for his films after so many flops...

Anonymous 2 days ago

Y the f*ck would you care? Do you even understand that TN has a better literacy rate n better medical facilities compared to whichever state you are from you moron. U idiots r the very reason India is still being called underdeveloped you retard!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Suriya has always been socially conscious and aware. This is not done for show and pomp, as he is committed to his Agaram Foundation. His films don't have anything to do with it, but Soorarai Pottru looks amazing, can't wait to see that.

