Kollywood celebs and fans support Suriya after Madras HC judge wants contempt proceedings against actor

Kollywood star Suriya has taken social media by storm over his reaction on the education system. The actor took to social media and slammed the courts over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The actor in his statement on Sunday questioned the concept of entrance exam and also claimed that these exams are also taking away students' lives. The actor requested everyone to voice against the same after three students on a single day ended their life in fear of giving exams amid lockdown. Well, this has landed Suriya in trouble as Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court in a statement to the High Court Chief Justice asked to initiate contempt proceedings against the actor. It also mentions that warrant proceedings should be issued against Suriya for criticising the judges and the judicial system of the country.

However, fans and Kollywood celebrities have come together on social media in support of Suriya. While many actors are mum about the same, fans are surprised and applauding Suriya for speaking his mind and heart out about the issue. Seenu Ramasamy, Shanthnu and CS Amudhan are among the Kollywood celebs who have spoken in support of the actor. CS Amudhan tweeted, "What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That’s the kind of courage that’s almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase!"

What Suriya is doing deserves a lot of praise. He is punching up & doing that with a lot to lose. That’s the kind of courage that’s almost non-existent nowadays. May your tribe increase! — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) September 13, 2020

கற்கும் வாய்ப்பில்

கல்வியில் சமமில்லை எனவே இங்கே கேள்வித்தாள்கள் கேள்விக்குறியாகிறது சமமான கல்வி போதித்தல்

தர்மமாகும் கல்வி தேர்தல் போல்

சமமாகட்டும் அதன் பிறகு

தேர்வுகள் எங்களை கண்டு அஞ்சும் "அகரம்" சூர்யா

என்பேன் உம்மை @Suriya_offl

இப்பெயரை மறக்காது

கல்வியின்

வரலாறு. https://t.co/PzgvoDqdQR — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 14, 2020

So much respect Suriya na https://t.co/llGoBcCFu5 — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, R Madhavan took to Twitter and called the incident heartbreaking. Madhavan wrote, "2 Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu A Day Before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict (sic)."

Suriya in his statement said, "The suicide of three NEET aspirants has shattered my conscience. While the court continues legal proceedings through video calls, how can they expect students to write exams braving the pandemic? The suicide of the NEET aspirants might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Parents should also know that mere marks will not determine the success or failure of students (sic)."

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

