Kollywood Comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57; Kamal Haasan and others offer condolences
Well-known Tamil comedian Mayilsamy recently left for a heavenly abode at the age of 57.
The South film industry has lost another one of its gems. One of the most celebrated comedians from Kollywood, Mayilsamy passed away at the age of 57. Well-known Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the unfortunate news through a Twitter post. According to him, the actor complained of discomfort and later his family took him to a private hospital in Chennai, “He felt discomfort...As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself. Later, Doctors confirmed...He was busy with several movies...He was the first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away... RIP!"
The exact reason for his passing away is not known yet. Following his demise, Mayilsamy's last video from a dubbing studio went viral on social media. The clip features the comedian dubbing for his role in the forthcoming drama, Glassmate.
Many prominent names from the South film fraternity are taken aback by the sudden Mayilsamy’s passing away. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to his Tweeted handle and wrote, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy."
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also penned on the micro-blogging site, “Really shocking!!! I have been his fan from when he and Lakshman saar (Lakshman Shruti) did an audio comedy variety show named #SiripoSiripu A bundle of talent gone too soon anna. #RIPmayilsamy deepest condolences to family and friends."
Actor and comedian R Sarath Kumar tweeted, "Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and colleagues in the film industry."
Actor Arun Vijay wrote, RIP #Mayilsamy Anna!!" Several fans also used the internet to pay tribute to Mayilsamy.
Mayilsamy stepped into acting with veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj's 1984 movie, Dhavani Kanavugal. Initially roped in as one of the actors in the crowd, he got himself noticed through his hard work and determination. His top-notch comic timings also bagged him the title of scene-stealer from the industry. Some of the movies to his credit include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, to name just a few. During his tenure spanning almost four decades, Mayilsamy has worked in more than 200 dramas.
