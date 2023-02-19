Kollywood Comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57; Kamal Haasan and others offer condolences

The South film industry has lost another one of its gems. One of the most celebrated comedians from Kollywood, Mayilsamy passed away at the age of 57. Well-known Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the unfortunate news through a Twitter post. According to him, the actor complained of discomfort and later his family took him to a private hospital in Chennai, “He felt discomfort...As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself. Later, Doctors confirmed...He was busy with several movies...He was the first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away... RIP!"

The exact reason for his passing away is not known yet. Following his demise, Mayilsamy's last video from a dubbing studio went viral on social media. The clip features the comedian dubbing for his role in the forthcoming drama, Glassmate.