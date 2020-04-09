Kollywood Controversies: Nayanthara’s temple controversy to Khushbu Sundar favouring live in relationships

Be it the tiffs and squabbles between the celebrities, casting-couch or divorces, there have been so many celebrity scandals in the past few years. Especially, the Kollywood film industry which is full of controversies.

Being a celebrity is not only about fame and glamour but it comes with a set of its complications. They are often surrounded by scandals and controversies. Be it the tiffs and squabbles between the celebrities, casting-couch or divorces, there have been so many celebrity scandals in the past few years. Especially, the Kollywood film industry which is full of controversies. We saw several controversies rocking Kollywood in the past few years. From Nayanthara denied to enter the temple to Suchi Leaks, Kollywood has no less been in the news for wrong reasons. Here's a look at top Kollywood news that shook the industry.

Nayanthara denied entry to Hindu temple: Nayanthara ran into trouble after a temple in Kerala denied entry. In 2009, the LadySuperstar of Kollywood was visited Killikaavil temple in Kerala to offer prayers on Vishu. However, she was not allowed to enter the temple for wearing salwar suit and was told that women wearing saree are only allowed to offer prayers inside the temple. The Bigil actress still tried to enter the temple and had arguments with the temple authorities. She was then forced to give an apology for her alleged misconduct. The actress left from the temple premises after giving an apology for the same.

"We had warned such actresses several times earlier. As part of a decision taken recently to send sarees to actresses who dress like that, we sent one to Nayantara," Arjun Sampath, President of the group, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Krishna Kulasekaran's divorce: Tamil actor Krishna Kulasekaran had one of the controversial divorces with wife Hemalatha in 2015. He had filed for the divorce with the family welfare court stating he was physically and mentally harassed from the time he got married in 2014. On the other hand, his wife Hemalatha accused him of having a relationship with several women.

Celebs At Krishna Kulasekaran Wedding Reception Photos more http://t.co/lnmcX2tL1S pic.twitter.com/uvrCeFvQ6B — Good Will Media (@goodwillmedia) February 11, 2014

Khushbu Sundar favouring live-in relationships: In 2005, the actress hit the headlines over her comment on live-in relationships. Reportedly, she favoured pre-marital sex and live-in relationships, which landed her in controversy. Many political parties and groups protested against her for putting out such thoughts in the minds of the girls. ‘According to me, sex is not only concerned with the body, but also concerned with the conscious . . . Our society should come out of the thinking that at the time of the marriage, the girls should be with virginity (sic) . . . But when having sexual relationship the girl should protect themselves (sic) from conceiving and getting venereal diseases.' she had tweeted back then. She apparently landed into legal trouble due to her bold statement.

Vishal's arrest: Tamil actor and filmmaker Vishal was detained by police in Chennai in 2018 after he was reportedly trying to break into the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) office despite they demanded his resignation. Vishal argued with the police while he tried to open the lock. Police then detained him. He later took to Twitter and wrote, “Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable. We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress.”

Suchi Leaks: RJ Suchitra shook South Indian film industry with her bizarre allegations against a lot of celebrities. #SuchiLeaks trended for days on social media after a series of photographs and videos of celebrities were leaked online through her Twitter handle. However, RJ Suchitra denied leaking them and claimed that the account had been hacked. Despite it, no arrests were made in the case.

