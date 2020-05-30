Kollywood director AL Vijay and his wife Aishwarya blessed with a baby boy

Kollywood director AL Vijay and his wife Aishwarya are blessed with a baby boy. They welcomed their first child on Saturday.

Kollywood director AL Vijay and his wife Aishwarya are now trending on Twitter after it was announced by the director’s brother that the couple is blessed with a baby boy. They welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning at around 11:25 at a Chennai based private hospital. Media reports suggest that mother and baby are doing fine and are in good health. Actor Udhayaa, who is the elder brother of Vijay, announced the news on the micro-blogging website.

He wrote on Twitter, "Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25 am..Happppyyyyyyyy...Soooo happpy.. (sic)." AL Vijay and Aishwarya tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on July 11, 2019. A few days before the wedding, the director announced his relationship with Aishwarya. He was quoted as saying by India Today, "I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr. R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, I am embarking on a new chapter in my life!"

Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@onlynikil — Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

Aishwarya is a doctor by profession. On the work front, director AL Vijay is currently working on the biopic of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Titled Thalaivi, the two-part film features as Jayalalithaa. The makers had earlier announced that the first part will hit the big screens on June 26. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the film's release will get postponed.

