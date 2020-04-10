Kollywood director Atlee Kumar donates Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI and Directors’ Association amid COVID 19 lockdown

Kollywood director Atlee Kumar has donated Rs 10 lakh to help people in the entertainment media combat the lockdown.

At a time when celebrities are contributing their bid to help people combat the lockdown situation for COVID-19, Kollywood director Atlee has now donated Rs 10 lakh. He has donated Rs 5 lakh to FEFSI and Rs 5 lakh to Directors’ Association. This is to help the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry meet their daily needs, as shootings of all movies are either cancelled or postponed. On the work front, it was earlier reported that director Atlee’s next film will be produced by Sun Pictures and Vijay will be the protagonist.

However, according to the latest reports, the director will be collaborating with Bollywood star for the first time. It was also reported that Sun Pictures are not producing the movie. Though it gets us excited to know that Atlee will be working with Shah Rukh Khan for his next, it comes as a disappointment to know that Thalapathy 65 will not be directed by Atlee, for we all know the magic that the partnership of the director and actor makes.

His last directorial venture was Bigil, which had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The sports drama had Nayanthara playing as the female lead. Vijay was seen playing dual role in the film. Jackie Shroff played the main antagonist, while Vivekh and Yogi Babu played supporting roles.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Galatta Media

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More