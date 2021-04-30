Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passes away; Khushbu Sundar, D Imman offer condolences

According to reports, KV Anand complained of chest pain on Friday night, following which he was taken to a private hospital.

In yet another shocking news, Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. He was 54. The legendary filmmaker KV Anand began his film career as a director of photography with a Malayalam movie titled Thenmavin Kombath in 1994. After a career as a director of photography for more than a decade, KV Anand made his first directorial outing with the 2005 movie Kana Kandaen and directed some popular movies including Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan.

Media reports suggest that the director had chest pain around midnight following which he was taken to a Chennai-based private hospital, where he passed away. Khushbu Sundar shared his photo and expressed how unbelievable the news is. She wrote, “Just unbelievable!! #RIP #KVAnand”. Gautham Karthik wrote on his Twitter space, “We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family...” Music composer D Imman offered his condolence to his family on his Twitter space. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to KV Anand Sir’s family. Rest In Peace sir.”

Also Read: Chinmayi Sripaada’s kind gesture as a heartwarming tribute to COVID 19 warriors is unmissable

See the Tweets here:

Oh my god it’s shocking to wake up with this news. Can’t believe KV Anand sir passed away. Gone too soon. I still remember the energetic man during Ko song shoot. Good human and caring person. Condolences to the family and cinema field for such great loss. Om shanthi. pic.twitter.com/bEGifU3Yqw — Gayathri Raguramm (@BJP_Gayathri_R) April 30, 2021

We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace.

My condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/kx6re0jpv7 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 30, 2021

My deepest condolences to KV Anand Sir’s family.

Rest In Peace sir. — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) April 30, 2021

Former Bigg Boss contestant and popular choreographer Gayathri Raghuram penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Oh my god it’s shocking to wake up with this news. Can’t believe KV Anand sir passed away. Gone too soon. I still remember the energetic man during Ko song shoot. Good human and caring person. Condolences to the family and cinema field for such great loss. Om shanthi”.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×