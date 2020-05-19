Kollywood Producers’ Council seek Tamil Nadu government’s permission to resume shooting

Kollywood Producers' Council has sought the Tamil Nadu government to grant permission for them to star the shooting of films.

After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to production houses to resume the post production work of films, the Producers’ council has now sought permission of the Tamil Nadu government to grant permission to resume shooting of pending films. This comes after the Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday that the lockdown in the state will be extended till 31st of May while granting relaxations in few districts of the state. If the government grants permission, shootings of several movies including biggies might be resumed.

Taking to Twitter, popular actor, director and producer Mano Bala shared a photo of members of Producers’ council submitting requisition letter to Kadambur Raju, who is the state’s Minister for Information and Publicity. Shootings of several movies including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, STR’s Maanaadu have been brought to a halt following the imposition of lockdown by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation. Many other movies including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have not even started the shooting yet.

Meanwhile, the postproduction work of several movies has been resumed from March 11 after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for the same with certain restrictions. The government issued an advisory to have a maximum of 5 people to work on a project in a studio. The crew should also wear masks and maintain social distancing. With this, makers of many Tamil movies including Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, Vishal’s Chakra, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor have resumed with the post production work.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×