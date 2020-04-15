Kollywood Romance: Take a look at Ajith Kumar and Shalini's tragic love story and how they sealed the deal

Thala Ajith and Shalini met each other on the sets of the film Amarkalam and a tragic accident while shooting for a scene marked the start of their love story.

Thala Ajith and Shalini are one of the most cutest couples of the Kollywood film industry. Their fairytale romance for ages has set major couple goals. Thala Ajith and Shalini make us believe that true love does exist and to make things work, nothing is impossible. Though it was not a love at first sight for them but their unconventional love story is one of our favourites. They met each other on the sets of the film Amarkalam and a tragic accident while shooting for a scene marked the start of their story. Ajith, during a scene accidentally cut Shalini's hand with a knife. He had to only threaten her in the scene but he ended up hurting her for real. The scene was planned but Shalini's wound was a tragic, post which Ajith stayed worried and took care of the actress throughout the film's shoot. The Tamil actor's care pulled her towards him and that's how one of the fairytale stories began.

However, that's not how they met each other for the first time. Post the success of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and while she was preparing for her Grade 12 exams, Shalini was approached for Amarkalam. However, the actress showed least interest as she wanted to focus on her studies. But director Saran made sure to get Shalini on board opposite Ajith. A few days after she rejected the officer, Thala Ajith made a call to her and asked her about her decision. Shalini decided to go ahead with studies but later, Ajith and Saran assured that the shooting of the film will commence only after she is done with her exams. Meanwhile, Thala Ajith's Kaadhal Mannan had released and Shalini attended the premiere of the film.

In a 2010 interview, Shalini opened up about meeting Ajith at the premiere and how he left her annoyed with a comment on her hairstyle. "I had gotten my hair curled. He shook my hand and said that curls didn’t suit me well. I was annoyed. Looking at my face, he immediately added ‘Please don’t take it in the wrong sense. The way your hair flew freely in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai looked really good.’ I liked the honesty with which he spoke,” Shalini had said.

Coming back to their story of Amarkalam, post the film's release, the couple confessed their love for each other. In a 1999 interview to a Tamil magazine, Ajith opened up about his relationship with Shalini. “I am like a river. My life has taken several turns, clashed with several rocks and am carrying a lot of things on my shoulders. I have now found the sea for me. I believe that this would help me calm down and channelise my spirit,” he said during the interview.

In 2000, the couple decided to enter the wedlock. Shalini and Ajith tied the knot the same year in a star-studded ceremony. Post her wedding, Shalini decided to quit acting. “I enjoyed acting but Ajith was more tempting. I had no qualms about quitting. I am not the kind of person who could manage a home and an acting career. I was very clear about my priorities and it is very peaceful,” Shalini shared in a 2009 interview with JFW magazine.

The couple is proud parents of a girl child Anoshka and a boy Aadvik. While many marriages have hit the rock bottom in the past few years, the love between the two has never changed. The couple is setting major relationship goals.

Credits :Pinkvilla

