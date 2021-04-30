Kollywood’s senior actor Chelladurai passes away; Celebrities and fans offer condolences

Chelladurai played unforgettable roles in several films including Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, Dhanush's Maari and Nayanthara's Raja Rani.

In what came as yet another shocking news to the Kollywood industry, Popular actor RSG Chelladurai was found dead at his residence in Chennai’s Periyar Nagar on Thursday evening. It is being reported that the funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 PM at a church. As per a report in Behindwoods, Chelladurai was found unconscious in his bathroom on Thursday evening. The report further added that his son said that he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actor has impressed the audience with some unforgettable roles in several Superhit Kollywood films including Maari and Their. While Dhanush starrer Maari had him playing the role of a senior citizen in the neighborhood, he did the role so very well, that his dialogue "Appadiya Vishayam" will never be forgotten. In Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, he played the role of a disheartened father who was in search of his missing daughter. With his amazing acting skill, he surely made us all shed a tear or two.

Also Read: KV Anand’s Demise: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal offer condolences

See some of the tweets here:

Senior Actor Chelladurai Ayya (84) Passed Away yesterday evening at his residence, RIP @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/1rHrvUp19E — Thalapathy Nandha (@Ghilli_Nandha) April 30, 2021

Senior actor Chelladurai ayya (84) passed away at his residence #Rip pic.twitter.com/X8XNVraK5v — Dr S Sanjay (@DrSSanjayoffl) April 30, 2021

Several celebrities and fans took to social media and expressed how devastated they were on hearing the news. It is also to be noted that the Kollywood is already grieving the demise of KV Anand, who breathed his last today. The director and cinematographer passed away after testing positive for COVID 19. KV Anand’s demise was condoled by several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikath, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and so on.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×