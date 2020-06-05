Kollywood stars Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa are expecting their first child?

As Sayyeshaa has not been actively sharing her dance video on social media, speculation on their pregnancy is making rounds.

When it comes to celebrities giving us couple goals, one cannot miss Kollywood star Arya and his actor-wife Sayyeshaa. Ever since they got married, they have been making fans go gaga every time they share their photos on social media. Be it Arya’s sweet wish to his wife on her debut to Kannada movies or Sayyeshaa’s wedding anniversary wish, they give us major couple goals. Now, according to recent media speculations, the couple is expecting their first child.

This speculation started making rounds on social media as Sayyeshaa has not been sharing her dancing videos on Instagram. It is to be noted that she used to be very active on social media. Fans and followers took to the comments section and asked the couple if they are expecting. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayyeshaa will be seen romancing Kannada megastar Puneeth Rajkumar in his upcoming film titled Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and the film is in the final stages of shooting with just two songs, and one sequence to be completed.

The shooting which was scheduled to happen in Europe, from March 2 was postponed at the last minute due to the Coronavirus scare. Yuvarathnaa has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth, and Sonu Gowda. Arya, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pa Ranjith’s sports drama. Arya has also joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. Arya and Sayyeshaa will be seen together in a Kollywood film, Teddy. The makers recently revealed the film’s teaser.

