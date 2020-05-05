Kollywood's veteran comedy star Sendhil joins Twitter; Posts first Tweet on COVID 19

Kollywood's veteran comedy actor Sendhil has joined Twitter, and posted his first Tweet with a message on COVID 19.

Kollywood’s Veteran comedy Senthil joined Twitter today. As soon as he joined the micro blogging website, he urged his fans to stary indoors to keep the pandemic at bay. His Twitter had a photo of his letter pad, in he had introduced himself and requested fans to stay at home. He also stated that he would entertain his fans by signing up in more films very soon. He promised that he would stay in touch with his fans virtually through his Twitter profile.

"This is your comedian Senthil. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, I request everyone to stay at home. I was last seen in the Suriya-starrer, Thaana Serndha Kootam. I believe that I will entertain you all by doing more films soon. Until then, I would like to stay in touch with you via this Twitter account. Thank you for all the support," he mentioned on the letter pad that was shared on his Twitter profile.

As soon as the first Tweet came up, his profile received more than 1500 followers. His first Tweet received thousands of retweets and likes. His cover photo is from an old movie of the actor, in which Goundamani was seen. It is to be noted that the duo was seen in 100s of movies and their combination is one of the most popular in Kollywood. Sendhil made his Kollywood debut with the 1979 film Oru Kovil Iru Deepangal. Recently, he made his small screen debut with the TV series Raasaathi.

