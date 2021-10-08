Konda Polam Twitter Review: Netizens say Vaisshnav Tej & Rakul Preet Singh delivered their best performance

Konda Polam Twitter Review: Netizens say Vaisshnav Tej & Rakul Preet Singh delivered their best performance
Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh's Konda Polam film, directed by Krish, has been released worldwide today. Based on novel well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, the film features Vaisshnav and Rakul in the roles of sheperds as Kataru Ravindra Yadav and Obulamma respectively. 

Since its release, the netizens have been sharing their reviews on the social media platform Twitter. While some netizens shared that the film is gripping, some felt that storyline is lacking in someway. nevertheless, Audiences are hailing Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul for their performance and calling it the best. Vaisshnav Tej is also being praised for choosing such authentic scripts, first Uppena then Konda Polam. Many netizens also gave a special mention to MM Keeravani for music and Gnana Shekar VS, Shravan Katikaneni for screenplay.

Konda Polam tells how shepherds protects their herds from wild animals and evil-natured men in the jungle. 

Apart from Vaisshnav and Rakul, the film boasts a stellar cast consisting of Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi and Anand Vihari. The film is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner.

The film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Check out some Twitterati reviews here:

 

