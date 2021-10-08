Konda Polam Twitter Review: Netizens say Vaisshnav Tej & Rakul Preet Singh delivered their best performance

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh's Konda Polam film, directed by Krish, has been released worldwide today. Based on novel well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, the film features Vaisshnav and Rakul in the roles of sheperds as Kataru Ravindra Yadav and Obulamma respectively.

Since its release, the netizens have been sharing their reviews on the social media platform Twitter. While some netizens shared that the film is gripping, some felt that storyline is lacking in someway. nevertheless, Audiences are hailing Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul for their performance and calling it the best. Vaisshnav Tej is also being praised for choosing such authentic scripts, first Uppena then Konda Polam. Many netizens also gave a special mention to MM Keeravani for music and Gnana Shekar VS, Shravan Katikaneni for screenplay.

Konda Polam tells how shepherds protects their herds from wild animals and evil-natured men in the jungle.

Apart from Vaisshnav and Rakul, the film boasts a stellar cast consisting of Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi and Anand Vihari. The film is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner.

The film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Check out some Twitterati reviews here:

#KondaPolam #vizag # mrngshow: #VaishnavTej screen presence iz the only highlight of the movie @Rakulpreet perfmce ok movie plot ok but bit slow narration @mmkeeravaani music ok bgm iz little bit better @DirKrish direction not upto mark :avg to hit pic.twitter.com/GlKxDcjWvN October 8, 2021

#KondaPolam

Nice movie Inka koncham better gaa teesundachu

The suprise



My favourite scene in the movie

Ravi Prakash gaaru vaala wife tho phone lo maatladutaaru single take scene

Claps in the imax — mithun chowdary (@mithunc39061254) October 8, 2021

#KondaPolam just watched movie ...first half too good nature scenes introduction scenes chala bagunai..... later on movie chala bore kotindi... Second half last aithai happy ga nidrapovachu...

Rating:

Director kodiga safe game adakunda edana story patintai bagundu — Rajendra (@Rajendr486) October 8, 2021

Completed watching #KondaPolam Good First Half followed by average second half...I donno why but I feel #VaishnavTej should improve his acting skills...he sported only one expression in almost every scene...Great Visuals , Engaging music , Good direction @DirKrish my rating — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) October 8, 2021

#KondaPolam

#Vaishnav and @Rakulpreet acting kuda bagundi.If you bare with few lag scenes and romantic scenes,there will be a nice story and good visuals in the movie to watch. @DirKrish you did your job wellsome scenes need to be trim to make movie exciting #SwarnaCinemax pic.twitter.com/zkt4RDU0hC — praneeth sumanth (@praneethsumanth) October 8, 2021

Sure shot block buster #Kondapolam

visual treat adavi lone unna anukunna

anta baguntada adavi anipinchindi thanks @DirKrish

ika my love @Rakulpreet #OBULAMMA character ki digipoyav inko two times chusta love #VaishnavTej superb@FirstFrame_Ent pic.twitter.com/t2npf96r6u October 8, 2021

#KondaPolam Different concept few people will connect to it

Few scenes and dialogues are brilliant @Rakulpreet performance superb @DirKrish concept

Expectations on #HariHaraVeeraMallu

Are high on October 8, 2021

Really loved watching Kondapolam ...it's very pure and natural..Loved the direction @DirKrish sir...i say this is a very good movie where you will forget that you are watching a movie and will experience every single moment @mmkeeravaani sir no words..music is fantaboulus — lakshmi keerthana (@25Keerthana) October 8, 2021

Dear Students and life lo struggle avuthunna vallu.. dont miss this #KondaPolam



The real Motivation.. Ofcourse u will enjoy this Novel based movie.

Go and Watch. 2:30 hours movie will gives you real motivation.



All age groups istapade movie.



Dear fellow strugglers go n watch. pic.twitter.com/629KyK2IfE October 8, 2021

Forests are the greatest teachers of all the time #KondaPolam proved it again.@DirKrish showed the shepherd's lifestyles n their obstacles.Biggest asset for this film is @mmkeeravaani gari music n bgm .@Rakulpreet lived in her character.#VaishnavTej — Wencateisch 2Raw (@venkatesh4849) October 8, 2021

Just watched #KondaPolam movie i felt it’s a different movie a story telling film drama oriented life of a Goatherd group and their difficulties…. and @VaishnavTejoffi your face is so expressive man can feel the emotion of the scene as an audience . — Shravan Chowdary (@shravandec92) October 8, 2021

#Kondapolam: Based on the novel of the same name, 'Kondapolam' has a unique concept. A coming-of-age story in a different setting....but it lacks an emotional high. Needed a more convincing narrative.



Vaishnav is convincing. Rakul is believable. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) October 8, 2021

