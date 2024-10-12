Kondal OTT release: When and where to watch Antony Varghese, Raj B Shetty starrer Malayalam action movie online

Antony Varghese and Raj B Shetty starrer Kondal is all set to make its OTT debut soon. The Malayalam-language action flick is set to start streaming on Netflix on October 13, 2024, at 12:00 AM.

The flick was initially released in theaters back on September 13 along with Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam. A month after its release for the Onam festival, the movie is set to mark its debut on the OTT platform.

The movie Kondal starring Antony Varghese in the lead role features the actor as Manuel, a man who is facing some troubles in his hometown. Owing to the problems, the man decides to leave his place and take up a job at a harbor. However, things take a sour turn when minor conflicts lead to a feud between him and others working there, setting up the rest of the movie.

The Malayalam-language movie directed by Ajith Mampally marks Kannada actor Raj B Shetty’s second venture in the language. The actor had previously debuted in Malayalam with the Mammootty starrer action movie Turbo, directed by Vysakh where he played the main antagonist.

Other than the lead actors, the film also has an ensemble cast of performers like Gauthami Nair, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Jaya Kurup, Nandu Madhav, Faizah Mariam, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Antony Varghese is next set to appear in the film Daveed, directed by Govind Vishnu. The upcoming project is touted to be a sports action flick with Antony playing the role of a boxer. The movie also has Jai Bhim fame Lijo Mol Jose, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, Nileen Sandra, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Raj B Shetty is set to appear in the Kannada film 45 starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The upcoming film directed by Arjun Janya as his debut venture is also set to have actors Upendra Rao and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles. Moreover, Raj is also working on a Malayalam movie called Rudhiram.

