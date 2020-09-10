Kondapalli Sravani’s demise: Former boyfriend surrenders after the late actor’s family alleged harassment

Kondapalli Sravani's family alleged that Devaraj threatened to publish her private photos and videos on social media, and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the actor.

Devaraj Reddy, who was named by the family of Kondapalli Sravani in the actor’s suicide case, surrendered on Thursday before police. Devaraj, who is facing allegations in the case, reached SR Nagar Police Station and gave himself up. The 26-year-old TV actor died by suicide yesterday and she was found dead at her house in Madhuranagar on Tuesday night. According to police reports, hanged herself after her family members objected her friendship to Devaraj.

However, the family members alleged that she took the extreme step due to harassment by Devaraj, her former boyfriend. Based on the complaint lodged by Sravani's parents, a case under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Devaraj. However, the case took a new turn after Devaraj alleged that she killed herself only after her family and one Sai Krishna Reddy tortured her.

He also added that the actor called him and told about the same before taking the extreme step. The accused Sai Krishna Reddy, denied the allegations and said he is a family friend of Sravani but he is not responsible for her suicide. Sravani came into contact with Devaraj through TikTok few months ago and their friendship developed into love. In June this year, police arrested Devaraj Reddy following complaint by Sravani's family members. In the complaint, it was alleged that Devaraj tortured to marry her. Their family even alleged that Devaraj threatened to publish her private photos and videos on social media, and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the actor. However, even after they paid him the demanded amount on Google pay, he kept threatening her.

