Kondapolam Trailer Out: Rakul Preet Singh & Vaisshnav Tej showcase fresh romance and struggles of shepherds

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh are pairing up for the first time for an adventurous thriller film titled Konda Polam. After the staggering response with posters from audiences, today the makers released the trailer on social media. The trailer looks promising and assures an engaging ride in theatres.

Coming to the core point divulged by the trailer, Vaisshnav Tej is an unemployed graduate named Kataru Ravindra Yadav, who tries hard to get a job but gets rejected due to his background of coming from a shepherd family. The video also shows the problems of a shepherd to protect their herds from wild animals and evil-natured men in the jungle. Rakul Preet Singh as Obulamma, a sphered is also the love interest of Vaisshnav and promises fresh romance on the screen.

Gnana Shekar VS has captured the scenic beauty of landscapes in a commendable way, while the background score has MM Keeravani’s stamp all over.

This film is based on the well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, which was written by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. The film is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner. An epic tale of ‘Becoming’ is the tagline of Konda Polam which will release on October 8th.