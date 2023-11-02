Konidela brothers: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu pose together with their wives at Varun Tej's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on Wednesday, 1st November. The wedding was attended by the near and dear, including Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as the elders of the family including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, along with their spouses.

The film stars took to social media to share a flurry of pictures from the wedding, as soon as the wedding was done. Among the pictures shared was the picture of the Konidela brothers, Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan with their spouses, Surekha, Padmaja and Anna Lezhneva as well as other elders from the family.

Varun Tej shares first pictures with wife Lavanya after wedding

The groom Varun Tej also took to social media to share heartwarming pictures with his wife Lavanya Tripathi. The newly-weds were seen striking adorable poses for the camera, and were totally engrossed in each other. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor took to Instagram to share the pictures with the caption “My Lav”.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their closest friends and family. Although the wedding took place on November 1st, the celebrations began on October 30th with a cocktail party, as well as elaborate haldi and mehendi rituals. On the day of the wedding, the festivities kicked off with a baraat function, where the groom was seen in a vintage convertible car.

For the wedding, Varun Tej was seen in a Manish Malhotra off-white sherwani, with heavy golden embroidery paired with a matching shawl and trousers, while Lavanya Tripathi was seen in a graceful ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a matching red embroidered blouse, and a custom tissue silk veil as well. The bride was also adorned with statement temple jewelry, consisting of heavy necklaces and bangles. She was also wearing traditional sun and moon shaped hair accessories.

It is understood that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan to host a spectacular wedding reception for their friends from the film industry, as well as other well-known people from Hyderabad on November 5th. The groom is said to be wearing a Swarovski-embellished Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride will be seen in an electric blue gown.

