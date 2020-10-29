  1. Home
Konidela Nagendra Babu Birthday: Varun Tej shares heartwarming pic with dad; Chiranjeevi & others send wishes

Chiranjeevi also shared a major throwback moment featuring all the brothers as he wished Konidela Nagendra Babu on his birthday.
Actor Naga Babu, brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, celebrates his birthday today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes through social media. Celebs and family members are also showering the Nagendra Babu on his 59th birthday. Varun Tej shared a heartwarming picture with his dad along with a note that read: "Happy birthday Nana! Thanks for this beautiful life you’ve given me..And for always being my best friend!! Love you!." 

Chiranjeevi also shared a major throwback moment featuring all the brothers and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my passionately loyal, emotional, kind hearted and fun loving brother." Sai Dharam Tej, on the other hand, shared his childhood pic with Naga Babu and also shared that how because of him he got into sports and arts. 

The actor wished with a note that read: The man behind me getting into sports and arts...Wishing one of my pillars of support and strength @nagababuofficial mama, a very Happy Birthday."

Check out birthday wishes for Konidela Nagendra Babu: 



On actor's last birthday, the entire Mega family including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were present at the party. The family celebrated Naga Babu's birthday in the grand way possible. However, considering the current situation due to Pandemic, it is going to be a small affair at home. 

