Kooman: Asif Ali looks intense in the first look poster of Jeethu Joseph’s thriller; See PIC

Asif Ali has been rediscovering himself with diverse roles for the last few years. He is known to be one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Malayalam cinema. Asif Ali was recently seen in Rorschach, the Mammootty starrer in which he made a special appearance. Now, the talented actor is set to join hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph , who is best known for the highly popular ‘Drishyam’ franchise, for his upcoming film Kooman. The first look poster of Kooman was released on October 12, Wednesday, on social media.

The highly promising first-look poster of Kooman: The Night Rider features its leading man Asif Ali. The actor is seen in an intense look, with a hint of fear on his face amidst rain in the first look poster, which is now winning the internet. From the poster, it is evident that director Jeethu Joseph, who is best known for his expertise in making thrillers, is back with yet another film in the much-loved genre. However, nothing much has been revealed about the film or its premise, in the first look poster.

Jeethu Joseph’s work front

The Drishyam director, who is unarguably one of the most celebrated filmmakers of contemporary Malayalam cinema, is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Ram. The movie, which features superstar Mohanlal in the titular role, is touted to be a realistic action film. Ram, which originally started rolling in 2020, was delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic and multiple lockdowns. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph teamed up for Drishyam 2 and 12th Man after Ram was put on the back burner for a long time.

Meanwhile, Jeethu also joined hands with Asif Ali for Kooman, which was entirely shot in Kerala. However, the director is planning to finally wrap up the two-part film with its UK schedule. If the reports are to be believed, Jeethu Joseph will soon start working on the third and final installment of the Drishyam franchise starring Mohanlal, after wrapping up Ram.

Asif Ali’s upcoming projects

The Kooman actor is one of the busiest stars in the Malayalam film industry and has a very exciting line-up of projects. He is currently busy with the shooting of Kasaragod, the project that marks his second collaboration with B.Tech director Mridul Nair.

