Koozhangal: Here’s when and where to watch India’s official entry for the 2021 Oscars online

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, represent the highest honor in the film industry. Having your movie sent for an Oscar consideration is a major acknowledgment of its quality and impact. Director PS Vinothraj experienced this feeling as his 2021 film Koozhangal (Pebbles) was chosen to be India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category. The fact that the film was his debut directorial was a cherry on top.

Koozhangal is a drama film, written and directed by PS Vinothraj. The film was bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under their banner Rowdy Pictures, and the music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film received much acclaim from International Film Festivals, driving up the curiosity among cinephiles to watch the film. Unfortunately, the film was not available on any OTT platform, so far. In the latest update, Koozhangal is finally set to have its OTT release via Sony LIV on October 27th.

Check out the official trailer of the film:

More about the film

Koozhangal is said to be based on a real life incident of the helmer. The film was shot in just 30 days, with filming happening between 10 AM and 3PM, as sunlight and the humid weather were extremely pivotal for the story. It was also reported that the filmmakers would sit and watch the rushes in the evenings after shooting, which also motivated them for the next day’s shoot.

PS Vinothraj on the work front

PS Vinothraj is currently working on his second feature film, titled Kottukaali. The film features Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles, and is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of SK Productions. The cinematography department of the film is handled by Shakthivel, known for films like Sandakozhi 2, Guru, Karuppan, and Velainu Vantha Velaikkaran.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas and Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 is India’s official entry for Oscars 2024