Koozhangal out of the Oscars 2022 race; Vignesh Shivan says 'Would have been great to be on this list'

PS Vinothraj directorial Koozhangal was selected as India's official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. However, the film, also titled Pebbles, has now been dropped out of the Oscar race. The film’s producer Vignesh Shivan shared the news on Twitter, “Would have been great to be on this list ! Nevertheless I thank @PsVinothraj for giving such a pure cinema! I thank the Indian jury members for selecting our film as the official entry for the oscars this year. Thanking all our well-wishers & friends for rooting for us.” He is glad that the film made it this far at the Oscars. However, many were rooting for film to win the distinguished honour.

Koozhangal deals with the relationship between an alcoholic father and his son. It narrates their struggle to bring back the wife who left her troubled home. PS Vinothraj’s debut movie is based on a real incident that took place in filmmaker’s own family. The film has already bagged the renowned Tiger Award at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, another entry from India 'Writing With Fire' has made it to the next round of Oscars as per the details announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now 15 films are in the running for the international feature film category with Japanese film 'Drive My Car', 'Flee' from Denmark and 'The Hand of God' hailing from Italy promoted to be top contenders. Films from 92 countries were initially selected in the category.