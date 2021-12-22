Koozhangal out of the Oscars 2022 race; Vignesh Shivan says 'Would have been great to be on this list'
PS Vinothraj directorial Koozhangal was selected as India's official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. However, the film, also titled Pebbles, has now been dropped out of the Oscar race. The film’s producer Vignesh Shivan shared the news on Twitter, “Would have been great to be on this list ! Nevertheless I thank @PsVinothraj for giving such a pure cinema! I thank the Indian jury members for selecting our film as the official entry for the oscars this year. Thanking all our well-wishers & friends for rooting for us.” He is glad that the film made it this far at the Oscars. However, many were rooting for film to win the distinguished honour.
