Koratala Siva to get THIS whopping amount as remuneration to direct Allu Arjun in an upcoming film?

The south film director Koratala Siva is helming the much-awaited drama Acharya with south megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The latest news reports suggest that the Acharya director will be getting a whopping Rs 13 crores as remuneration to direct Allu Arjun in an upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Koratala Siva will be getting Rs 13 crores as fees to helm an upcoming film with the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor in the lead. The southern director has reportedly narrated a script to the Stylish Star, and if all things fall into place, Koratala Siva will be directing the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor.

Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of his successful film with Trivikram Srinivas. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo proved to be a massive success at the box office. The southern star is currently looking forward to completing work on his highly anticipated film titled Pushpa. The film's first look was unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The first look poster of Pushpa has impressed the fans and film audiences. The fans also took to their social media accounts to express their thoughts about Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa.

The film is helmed by well-known director Sukumar. The lead actor will be seen in a rugged and intense look. The fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film's release. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all the films had to postpone their respective film releases.

