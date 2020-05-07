Koratala Siva hopes to release Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya on the eve of Sankranthi 2021?

The latest news update about the much-awaited film Acharya states that Koratala Siva wants to release the film on the eve of Sankranthi 2021.

The well-known director from the south film industry, Koratala Siva is directing megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The latest news update about the much-awaited film Acharya states that Koratala Siva wants to release the film on the eve of Sankranthi 2021. The news reports further state that the director is hoping to release the film on Sankranthi 2021 as he does not want any further delays in the film's release. According to news reports, Koratala Siva had to wait for the south superstar Chiranjeevi to finish work on his blockbuster film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After the film was released, Chiranjeevi reportedly began work on Acharya.

The film which is believed to have a very strong social message had to stop its filming work due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the nationwide lockdown, all the production work has come to a complete halt. Now, news reports are strongly suggesting that the Bharat Ane Nenu director wants to make sure that his film with Chiranjeevi is back on track and gets a release on time. So far, all the south films have stopped their filming work and postponed their release due to the Coronavirus crisis.

If reports are to be believed then Koratala Siva does not wish to postpone Acharya unnecessarily, as he has some other interesting scripts to work on as well. Koratala Siva is reportedly planning on having non-stop schedules for the Chiranjeevi starrer after the lockdown is over in order to make sure that the shooting of the film is done on time.

