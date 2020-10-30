Koratala Siva makes changes to the script of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?

  1. Home
The news reports further go on to add that the director Koratala Siva has made the storyline of the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya more engaging in nature.
The latest buzz in the southern film industry is that filmmaker Koratala Siva has now made some changes to the script of the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The latest news reports state that the director had time on his hand due to the country wide COVID 19 lockdown. The news reports further go on to add that the director Koratala Siva has made the storyline of the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya more engaging in nature. The film Acharya will feature southern megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The makers of the Koratala Siva directorial recently released the first look poster of the film. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film and very left impressed. The audience members are now eagerly looking forward to watching superstar Chiranjeevi back on the big screen. The news reports on the highly anticipated film Acharya also state that the film will feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in a key role. Previously the news reports stated that the RRR actor will have a guest appearance. But, later on media reports stated how the actor cum producer will have an extended cameo in the Chiranjeevi starrer.

The fans and followers of Ram Charan are eagerly waiting to see him in the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the director Koratala Siva wants to work with Ram Charan in a film wherein the latter will essay the lead role.

