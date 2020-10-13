Koratala Siva’s next film after Acharya to have Naveen Polishetty as the lead actor?

While the makers of the film have not yet officially announced its launch, the report about the actor-director collaboration is making the rounds on social media.

We all know that Tollywood’s popular director Koratala Siva is currently busy with the work of his upcoming film with Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Now, a new report has come up stating that the director’s next film after Acharya will have young actor Naveen Polishetty. While there’s no official confirmation regarding this collaboration, fans of the actor are going gaga to hear this new report. However, we will not know for sure until the makers come up with an official announcement regarding this.

Meanwhile, Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, and Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance. Touted to be a social drama, the makers revealed the motion poster of the film a couple of months back. Ram Charan is bankrolling the project. Initially, the makers had roped in Trisha to play the leading lady. However, she walked out of the film citing creative difference.

Naveen, on the other hand, gained more popularity after he shared some quarantine videos on his social media space. He’s also a part of Nag Ashwin’s production Jathi Ratnalu directed by K V Anudeep, co-starring Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. Talking about the film, the actor told The Hindu during an interview that he would like the film to hit the big screens only when the situation of the pandemic is well contained.

