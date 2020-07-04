Koratala Siva wants Ram Charan to start shooting for Acharya before wrapping up SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Now, news reports are coming in that Koratala Siva wants Chiranjeevi to allow Ram Charan to shoot for Acharya, before he can get back to shooting RRR. The southern drama RRR is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Now, news reports are coming in that Koratala Siva wants Chiranjeevi to allow Ram Charan to shoot for Acharya, before he can get back to shooting RRR. The southern drama RRR is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus the filmmakers across the globe had to suspend the shooting of their respective films, and also the production work. The south film, RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film, is an ambitious project of the director.

RRR will also feature south star Jr NTR as the film’s lead. The first look poster of Ram Charan from RRR was unveiled on the eve of the actor's birthday. Now, fans and followers of the south actor cum producer Ram Charan are waiting to hear an update as to which film will he start shooting for first.

