Korean Kanakaraju OTT Release: When and where to watch Varun Tej Konidela, Ritika Nayak’s horror comedy

Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej Konidela and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the Indo-Korean horror comedy is now all set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix and begin streaming from September 4, 2026. With the official listing now available on the digital platform’s catalogue, the movie will be available in Telugu and dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

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Official trailer and plot of Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-tempered yet carefree young man who runs a traditional Bhajana troupe while struggling to support his family. He is in love with Chaitra, a local girl who works at a nearby motor plant and dreams of moving to South Korea, where she is fascinated by its culture, K-pop, and K-dramas.

Kanakaraju’s life takes an extraordinary turn when a mysterious vessel containing the remains of a Korean man arrives. After a bizarre accident, Kanakaraju drinks the contents and becomes possessed by the man’s spirit. He begins displaying incredible speed, martial arts abilities, and sword-fighting skills whenever Korea is mentioned.

The spirit has an unfinished mission that can only be completed in South Korea. To free Kanakaraju from the possession and restore his normal life, he, Chaitra, and his photographer friend Krishnappa travel to Korea. Their journey soon turns into a chaotic adventure packed with unexpected encounters, comedy, and danger as Kanakaraju attempts to uncover the spirit’s unfinished business and finally break free from its hold.

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Cast and crew of Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju stars Varun Tej Konidela and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. Apart from the main leads, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Avasarala, and many more feature in key roles.

Directed and written by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film features musical tracks and a score composed by Thaman S . Moreover, Manojh Reddy handled the cinematography, with Satyaa G serving as the editor.

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