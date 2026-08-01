Korean Kanakaraju Trailer: Varun Tej Konidela balances both aesthetics with humorous horror

Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej Konidela in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on August 7, 2026. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film blends two distinct cultures in a horror-comedy setting, with the makers offering a glimpse into its unique world through the trailer.

Korean Kanakaraju Trailer

The trailer for Korean Kanakaraju delivers a slickly edited preview that effectively showcases the film's horror-comedy elements across its 2-minute and 55-second runtime. It introduces Kanakaraju, an ordinary man with Telugu roots whose life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes possessed by a supernatural entity from South Korea. The possession transforms him into a violent and unpredictable individual, setting the stage for a conflict that unfolds both within himself and with those around him.

Watch the trailer here:

Ritika Nayak stars as the female lead, while Satya and Sunil play pivotal roles in the horror-comedy entertainer.

Earlier, the makers released the film's second single, Rasaagummadi. The peppy dance number is composed by Thaman S, who also lends his vocals alongside Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna, Jangi Reddy, and Anthony Daasan. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam.

Varun Tej Konidela’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela was last seen in Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the period action drama is set between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam and draws inspiration from real-life events.

The film follows Vasu, a young man who enters the matka gambling business and gradually rises to become a powerful figure. However, his success is short-lived as he is betrayed by those he trusts the most. The story revolves around his fight to reclaim his position and confront those who turned against him.

Apart from Varun Tej, the film also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It received largely negative reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office.

Following Korean Kanakaraju, Varun Tej will next be seen in Bhari. The film's glimpse introduces him as a youngster from a village, with the story expected to revolve around the sport of volleyball.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsee, Bhari is expected to be a pan-Indian release. Anudeep Dev is composing the songs and background score, Danush Bhaskar is handling the cinematography, and Anwar Ali serves as the editor.

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