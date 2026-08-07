Korean Kanakaraju Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Varun Tej Konidela’s Indo-Korean horror comedy

Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej Konidela in the lead role, was released in theaters on August 7, 2026. As the Indo-Korean horror comedy hit the big screens, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Korean Kanakaraju Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user described Korean Kanakaraju as a decent horror comedy thriller. The user said Sathya stole the show, particularly praising a video call sequence in the second half for receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. They also appreciated a reference toward the end of the film and felt that the background score by Thaman S worked well in parts.

Another netizen felt that the first half was average, while the second half was comparatively better. The user added that Sathya's comedy scenes were the film's biggest highlight and believed there was little else that stood out.

Meanwhile, another viewer commented that the film felt amateurish overall and rated it 2 out of 5, adding that the score was mainly because of Sathya's performance. The user also expressed disappointment with the songs and felt that Thaman S.'s music did not meet expectations.

Additionally, a fourth user described Korean Kanakaraju as a one-time watch. The viewer praised the background score, songs, and Sathya's comedy but considered the overall film average, giving it a rating of 2.5 out of 5.

Here are the reactions:

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed young man from Penukonda in the Rayalaseema region, whose life changes after he becomes possessed by a spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone says the word "Korea," his powerful alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior with extraordinary abilities.

Joined by his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, Kanakaraju embarks on a chaotic cross-cultural adventure that spans India and South Korea.

Alongside Varun Tej Konidela , the film features Ritika Nayak, Sathya, Sunil, and others in key roles. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju features music and background score composed by Thaman S.

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