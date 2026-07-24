Korean Kanakaraju: Varun Tej Konidela’s horror comedy close non-theatrical deal for Rs 26 crore? Here’s what we know

Varun Tej Konidela is all set to headline the Indo-Korean horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 7, 2026. Ahead of its release, reports suggest that the film has closed a non-theatrical deal worth Rs 26 crore.

Korean Kanakaraju locks deal worth Rs 26 crore?

According to Aakashavaani, Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly secured a non-theatrical deal worth Rs 26 crore. The deal is said to include the film's digital and satellite rights, helping recover a portion of its reported production budget.

However, this information is based on media reports, and the makers have not officially confirmed the development.

Korean Kanakaraju is billed as a horror comedy that blends cultural elements from India and Korea. Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's title teaser, which hinted at Varun Tej's character being possessed by a spirit.

The team recently released the film's second single, Rasaagummadi. The peppy dance number is composed by Thaman S, who also lent his voice to the song alongside Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna, Jangi Reddy, and Anthony Daasan. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam.

The film stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead, while Satya plays a pivotal role.

Varun Tej Konidela’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela was last seen in Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the period action drama is set between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam and is inspired by real-life events.

The film follows Vasu, a young man who enters the matka business and finds himself caught in a world of deceit and betrayal. As he rises to become a powerful figure, he is betrayed by his trusted associates. The story centres on his journey to reclaim his position and confront those who turned against him.

Apart from Varun Tej, the film also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It received largely negative reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office.

Following Korean Kanakaraju, Varun Tej will next be seen in Bhari. The film's glimpse introduces him as a youngster from a village, with the story expected to revolve around the sport of volleyball.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsee, Bhari is expected to be a pan-Indian release. Anudeep Dev is composing the songs and background score, while Danush Bhaskar serves as the cinematographer and Anwar Ali handles the editing.

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