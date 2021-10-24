Kotigobba 3 and Salaga: Kannada movies taste box office success

The Sandalwood industry is upbeat after the success of two big movies, Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 and Duniya Vijay's Salaga. These films released recently in theatres and received thunderous openings at the box office. Both the movies managed to get fantastic openings, drawing huge crowds after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

Salaga is continuing its phenomenal run at the ticket windows with Rs 25 crore gross in 25 days across Karnataka. The Salaga team held a party to celebrate the success of the film and announced that they will start working on the film's sequel. Duniya Vijay has managed to taste success in his debut directorial venture itself, which is currently the talk of the town.

On the other hand, the fans of Kichcha Sudeep were initially disappointed as Kotigobba 3's release got delayed for a day. However, the film still managed to witness a thunderous opening at the box office. Producer Soorappa Babu also thanked the audience for the love and support.

Sudeep also shared a poster stating that Kotigobba 3 has grossed Rs 40.5 crore gross within four days of its release. The film is now being released in Telugu as well.

Both movies released in 1,000-plus screens across Karnataka and are pulling in crowds and going stronger day by day providing much needed impetus for the Kannada film industry which suffered heavily during the Covid lockdown.

