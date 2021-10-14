Kotigobba 3: Kiccha Sudeep issues a statement to apologise to fans for delay in screening at theatres

Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 was slated to release today in theatres but the screenings have been cancelled due to financial crisis. Kiccha Sudeep shared a statement asking his fans to be patient and not damage the theatres. He also apologised to fans for delay in screenings and asked them to be patient.

Kiccha Sudeep's statement reads, "I would like to inform those who have come to the theaters to watch Kotigobba 3, for those who are coming, about the delay in the screening of the film.I personally apologize on behalf of those who caused this problem. There is nothing wrong with this. I, too, was just as excited as you about my film being released two years later. My greatest strength is your love and patience. I will inform you of the film's performance as soon as possible and ensure that my next pictures do not. Until then I request to maintain peace, without causing any harm."

Thank you all friends for ua support and love.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

Reportedly, the film is being delayed the theatres because producer Soorappa Babu, hasn't paid one of the film's financiers.

Kotigobba 3 is the biggest release in Kannada post-second wave coronavirus pandemic. directed by Shiva Karthik and written by Sudeep, the film is out to out action entertainer. The film features Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P Ravi Shankar in crucial roles.

After a long postponement, Kotigobba 3 was released in theatres as the teaser was unveiled in February and the trailer a few days ago in October. And now, with this issue, fans of Kiccha are extremely disappointed and are going bersek.