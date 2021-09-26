Kotigobba 3: Kiccha Sudeep starrer is ready to roar from October 14; Teaser OUT

The much-awaited news about the release date of Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is here. Kotigobba 3 is releasing in theatres on October 14 and sharing the news on social media, Sudeep wrote, "Suppa news...Best wshs to allllllllll .." Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

While, Sudeep and Ravi Shankar reprising their roles from the prequel, the second part of the hit franchise has Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian making her Sandalwood debut and Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. The music of Kotigobba 3 is by Arjun Janya and has Shekhar Chandru as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, check out the movie release date teaser below:

Suppa news...

Best wshs to allllllllll ..

https://t.co/D8eRUqFyqd — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 26, 2021

Also Read: Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep starrer's first glimpse sets internet on fire, becomes most popular video

Meanwhile, Sudeep recently shared an update about his next film, Vikrant Rona. The actor tweeted, "Other languages dubbing to resume for #VikrantRona once bk frm Dubai. Thanks to all the writers , ,,,for ua time and support. It is indeed a great feeling to hear the feed back about the film from you all."

Other languages dubbing to resume for #VikrantRona once bk frm Dubai. Thanks to all the writers , ,,,for ua time and support. It is indeed a great feeling to hear the feed back about the film from you all. pic.twitter.com/O5mbjUa1by — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 20, 2021

Vikrant Rona is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also features Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani, Neetha Ashok, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.