Kotigobba 3: Release of Kiccha Sudeep's film halted for a day; Producer shares an update as fans go berserk
Kannada cinema's big release Kotigobba 3 starring Kiccha Sudeep is in an unfortunate state as the screening of the film has been cancelled across the state. Kotigobba 3 was scheduled to release today, October 14 but unfortunately, the film's release has been halted for a day due to the stand-off between the producer and the financier. 

Sudeep fans who had been waiting to watch the film are going berserk. Fans have gathered outside cinema halls waiting for an update about the film's release, Amidst the chaos, producer Surappa Babu has shared an update that Kotigobba 3 is releasing tomorrow, October 15 on Dussehra 2021. In a video, the producer states that the film will now hit the big screen Vijaya Dashami and Sudeep fans can catch tomorrow 6AM show. 

The film features Sudeep in the lead role with Madonna Sebastian, marking her debut in Kannada cinema. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar will be seen in prominent roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2, with Sudeep and Ravi Shankar reprising their roles from the previous part. 

