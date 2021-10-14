Kotigobba 3: Release of Kiccha Sudeep's film halted for a day; Producer shares an update as fans go berserk

Kannada cinema's big release Kotigobba 3 starring Kiccha Sudeep is in an unfortunate state as the screening of the film has been cancelled across the state. Kotigobba 3 was scheduled to release today, October 14 but unfortunately, the film's release has been halted for a day due to the stand-off between the producer and the financier.

Sudeep fans who had been waiting to watch the film are going berserk. Fans have gathered outside cinema halls waiting for an update about the film's release, Amidst the chaos, producer Surappa Babu has shared an update that Kotigobba 3 is releasing tomorrow, October 15 on Dussehra 2021. In a video, the producer states that the film will now hit the big screen Vijaya Dashami and Sudeep fans can catch tomorrow 6AM show.

Check out the video below:

Show must go on

An update from producer #SurappaBabu on #Kotigobba3 release. Film will now hit the big screen from #Oct15 on #VijayaDashami @KicchaSudeep fans can watch the show at #6am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LX54EI30ru — A Sharadhaa / ಎ ಶಾರದಾ (@sharadasrinidhi) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about the film's controversy:

We have been waiting since years to witness #Kotigobba3 on big screen, and we can wait for some more time.We are ready to celebrate movie whenever it's released... We urge all our friends to be patient and maintain discipline thats what we Sudeepians are.@KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/K7gRdyFjta — KKSFA Official ® (@KicchafansKKSFA) October 14, 2021

#Kotigobba3 Rls Tomorrow



Low Budget 3rd class Sulega team's Mission Accomplished

Promoted their Movie using Clash & @KicchaSudeep's name, made same distributor take K3 Rights, made sure he didn't clear the payment, now K3 postponed

Stole K3 Day1 Crowd



KFIge Nan Hale Yekda Odiya pic.twitter.com/KOEcStxZou — they call him ghost (@BaadshahRules) October 14, 2021

I travelled Maharashtra to Karnataka just watch kotigobba3 but here is problems after problems! Really disappointed with Movie team management #Kotigobba3FDFS #Kotigobba3#KicchaSudeep @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/8piCJMSOyQ — Maharashtra Sudeep Kiccha FC (@MHSKFC) October 14, 2021

The film features Sudeep in the lead role with Madonna Sebastian, marking her debut in Kannada cinema. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar will be seen in prominent roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2, with Sudeep and Ravi Shankar reprising their roles from the previous part.

