Kotigobba 3 Review: Sudeep entertains the audiences in his signature style; makes the film worth watching

Cast: Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian

Director: Shiva Karthika

Rating: 3.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Sudeep’s much-awaited film Kotigobba 3 finally hit the screens after a lot of issues and the film is worth the wait, and watch. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film has Madonna Sebastian as the leading lady. Here’s the review.

Janu is unwell and Sathya has to take him to Poland for her treatment. Sathya is a philanthropist and runs an orphanage. He is known for being a kind and good person among his circle. When they go to Poland, he comes to know about an international criminal popularly called as Ghost. Ghost is known for organising some world popular heists. Well, who is the actual ghost and what does Sathya have to do with it? To know this, you have to watch the film on screens.

Sudeep has just nailed the performance and stole the show with his action sequences. He has done such a great job that you would want to have him in every frame on the screen. Ravi Shankar is a well-known antagonist in the Kannada film industry and he lives to his name, and the expectations as well, once again. Aftab Shivdasani has made his debut in Sandalwood with this film and he was the right choice for his role. Abhirami has made a comeback with this film and it was great watching her on screen once again. Madonna Sebastian has also got a good role to make her debut and she did it well.

Kotigobba 3 is a threequel franchise which has a lot of action sequences. It is that one good commercial entertainer that the Kannada film goers and audiences have been craving for. For this festive season of Dasara, which is celebrated big in the industry there, this film is the best festive gift Sudeep could give to his fans and he did it. Though the film released has been postponed for a long time, it is finally in the theatres now and audiences are enjoying the film a lot.

The director has done a great job with narration and screenplay. He has made Sudeep’s fans happy with such a good action entertainer. The film has some amazing action sequences which will make you want to jump out of the seat. They aren’t disappointing at all. The chasing sequences especially are high-octane scenes. This two and a half hour film will entertain you in every possible aspect. The director has also proved that he can make the best film with a star actor right in his debut project.

On the whole, this film is worth a watch as Sudeep entertains you in his signature style.

