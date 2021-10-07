Kotigobba 3 Trailer: Kiccha Sudeep starrer promises an entertaining actioner

Sudeep Kiccha starrer Kotigobba 3 trailer has been released today ahead of the big release in a few days. The film promises an action-packed entertainer that has a perfect combination of action and romance. The trailer shows Sudeep killing criminals and cops trying to get hold of the actor.

While Sudeep and Ravi Shankar reprise their roles from the prequel, the second part of the hit franchise has Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian making her Sandalwood debut and Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. The music of Kotigobba 3 is by Arjun Janya and has Shekhar Chandru as the cinematographer.

The film will release in theatres on October 14, on the occasion of Dussehra. The makers had initially planned the release in the last week of April and had even planned the audio launch and pre-release event in March. However, the release date had been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Kotigobba 3 is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. The film's satellite, digital, and Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a whopping amount.

Apart from this, today, on the occasion of Kiccha Sudeep's birthday, the first glimpse of his next film Vikrant Rona was released. The video showed Sudeep in a never seen before avatar with mind-blowing music. The film will also be made in 3D and will release in 14 languages including all Indian languages.