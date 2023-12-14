Kottukkaali starring Soori and Anna Ben set for international premiere; deets inside

Kottukkaali, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Pebbles director PS Vinothraj is slated to premiere at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival under the World Cinema section.

The film which has Soori and Anna Ben in the leading roles is set to be the first of its kind from Tamil cinema to be presented at the prestigious Berlin film festival.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle producer Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Dear all, Greetings. We are delighted to announce that our next production venture at Sivakarthikeyan Productions, 'Kottukkaali' has been selected for the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in the World Cinema section. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to director PS Vinothraj, actors Soori, Anna Ben, and the entire technical and production team for their dedication and success. This remarkable achievement brings happiness and applause to all involved."

He further added, “Crafted on a global scale, this Tamil film stands as the first of its kind selected for a "World Premiere" at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, a source of deep pride for us. Your unwavering support has provided the inspiration to present it on the global stage with enthusiasm and pride, and for that, I am immensely grateful to all my fans, well-wishers and supporters. With love, Sivakarthikeyan.”

Check out the official post by Sivakarthikeyan

Along with Sivakarthikeyan, the director of Kottukkaali, PS Vinothraj also expressed his gratitude over the same and said, “Feeling immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support from Berlinale for #Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)! Huge thanks to my incredible producers, Actors and technical team who made this journey possible.”

PS Vinothraj is known for his previous venture Pebbles also known as Koozhangal which is a Tamil language drama film which was produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under the Rowdy Pictures banner. The film which was musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja premiered at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam held in Netherlands on 4 February 2021, where it received the Tiger Award at the festival.

Though the details about Kottukkaali/The Adamant Girl are still to be revealed, it is expected that the film is set to capture the journey of the two characters played by Anna Ben and Soori. It is a film about human emotions, laced with intense dramatic treatment.

A few months ago, the makers of the film also released a first-look teaseer of the same, featuring both Soori and Anna Ben, in an intense setting. The film is also written by PS Vinothraj with DOP by B Sakthivel and Ganesh Siva editing it.

Moreover, the film is set to be the debut cinematic role for actress Anna Ben, who is predominantly known for her acting roles in Malayalam movies, appearing lastly in the romantic-comedy film Thrishanku.

See the first-look tease of Kottukkaali

Furthermore, Soori is also set to reprise his role from the first part of director Vetrimaaran’s dulogy film series Viduthalai. As reported earlier, the filming for Viduthalai Part 2 is currently underway with a small portion of Vijay Sethupathy’s flashback left to be completed.

