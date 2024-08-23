Kottukkaali Twitter Review: 9 tweets you should read before watching Soori and Anna Ben starrer

Soori and Anna Ben starrer Tamil flick Koottukkaali aka The Adamant Girl is finally in theaters on August 23, 2024. The film which is directed by PS Vinothraj and bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan has managed to get some polarizing reactions from the audience. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Many online users have praised the film and commended the creators for their innovative approach, but not everyone shares the same sentiment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) described the movie as a delight for film enthusiasts, while another found it to be quite dull.

Another user took the time to praise the movie, finding it quite enjoyable. They mentioned that the experience might be influenced by an audience that lacks patience. One netizen even expressed appreciation for the film's choice to forgo music, opting instead for entirely live audio.

The movie has been earning praise for its mixed emotions and humor with some eye-catching visuals. Along with all this, there are also praises for Soori, who plays a completely different role from his usual ones.

Additionally, audiences have praised Anna Ben for her role, as she effectively embodies her stoic character through nuanced performances, delivering just a single line throughout the entire film.

Check out the Twitter reactions by netizens for Koottukkaali:

Kottukkaali tells the tale of a single day in the life of a young girl named Meera, who faces accusations from her family of being possessed by a spirit after she falls in love with a man from a lower caste. Embracing this superstition, her family attempts to have her exorcised, setting off a dangerous journey throughout the village.

The themes of the film focus on aspects like male chauvinism, patriarchy, and superstitions. Furthermore, the movie is also said to have a slow-paced narration.

Coming to Soori’s work front, the actor was last seen in the film Garudan and would soon be seen in the Vetrimaaran directorial sequel flick, Viduthalai Part 2. On the other hand, Anna recently played a key role in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD which is currently streaming on Netflix (Hindi dub) and Prime Video.

