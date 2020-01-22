Kousalya Kharthika: Know more about the speech impaired person who went on to win Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari

The first contest to win a crore in Colors Tamil's Kodeeswari, was asked a question about a Tamil novel.

The Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is being hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar is being aired in Colors Tamil. Titled Kodeeswari, the show had its first differently-abled participant in their recent episode, and the participant, Kousalya Kharthika. The specially-abled woman is the first participant to win a crore in the show.

The question which got Kousalya Kharthika Rs 1 crore was, “In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear?” The options were Parthiban Kanavu, Vengaiyin Maindhan, Sivagamiyin Sabatham and Yavana Rani. Kousalya, who did not show of any major struggles, got the right answer and answered Sivagamiyin Sabatham, while taking home Rs 1 crore.

Indian Express quoted Khartika as saying, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank Colors Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.” Though many other regional languages have the show including Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam version, Kodeeswari is the first show to have a woman host.

Credits :Indian Express

