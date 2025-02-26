Kousalya Supraja Rama OTT release date: When and where to watch Telugu version of Darling Krishna's film online

Kousalya Supraja Rama is a Kannada drama film that hit the big screens in 2023. Directed by Shashank, the movie performed well at the box office and became a commercial success. Now, nearly two years after its release, the makers have decided to stream the Telugu-dubbed version online. Continue reading to find out where to watch it.

When and where to watch Kousalya Supraja Rama

Kousalya Supraja Rama will be available on ETV Win from February 27 onward. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "Kousalya Supraja Rama—Now in Telugu on @etvwin! A heartwarming story of love, transformation, and self-discovery, now in your language! Streaming from Feb 27, only on #ETVWin!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Kousalya Supraja Rama

The story of Kousalya Supraja Rama revolves around the life of Rama, who grows up influenced by his father Siddegowda’s toxic masculinity. As a result, he becomes a chauvinist. He falls in love with Shivani, but she leaves him due to his behavior. After his mother Kousalya’s death, he decides to change. He marries Muthulakshmi, an alcoholic chosen by Kousalya.

Rama supports Muthulakshmi in overcoming her addiction. He later discovers that her friend Nishan was secretly drugging her drinks. At a party, a drunk Muthulakshmi injures Rama. Siddegowda files a complaint against her, but Rama withdraws it. He also helps his father see his past mistakes. Muthulakshmi reforms, and they start a new life together.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Kousalya Supraja Rama

Kousalya Supraja Rama is directed and written by Shashank, with additional writing by Yadunandan. Shashank and B.C. Patil produced the film, while Sugnan handled cinematography, and Giri Mahesh took charge of editing. The music was composed by Arjun Janya.

Meanwhile, the film stars Darling Krishna as Ram, Brinda Acharya as Shivani, his former love interest, and Milana Nagaraj as Muthulakshmi, his wife. Rangayana Raghu plays Siddegowda, Ram’s father, while Sudha Belawadi portrays Kousalya, his mother. The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar as Sathyanath and Nagabhushana as Santhu.