Kozhipannai Chelladurai OTT release: When and where to watch Seenu Ramasamy's Tamil drama film online

Kozhipannai Chelladurai is a Tamil drama that hit the big screens in 2024. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the movie received mixed responses at the box office. If you have not watched it yet and want to enjoy it from home, keep reading to find out where to stream it online.

When and where to watch Kozhipannai Chelladurai

Kozhipannai Chelladurai is currently streaming on Tentkotta. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote, "#KozhipannaiChelladurai – the award-winning story of love & sacrifice, now streaming on #Tentkotta (worldwide)."

Official trailer and plot of Kozhipannai Chelladurai

The story of the film follows Chelladurai, whose life is turned upside down when his father, Viruman, catches his mother, Chitra, in an affair. Chitra abandons them, forcing Viruman to leave Chelladurai and his sister, Sudha, with their grandmother. When she passes away, young Chelladurai takes up work at a chicken farm to support his sister. Years later, he becomes a butcher and works hard to secure a stable future.

Sudha falls in love with Soundar, but Chelladurai opposes the relationship. After verifying Soundar’s family background, he agrees to the marriage. Meanwhile, Thamarai secretly loves Chelladurai, but he doesn’t acknowledge her feelings. While preparing for Sudha’s wedding, he discovers his mother, now a beggar with memory loss, and admits her to a mental asylum.

Later, he meets his half-sister Maheshwari and his ailing father. Moved by her plea, he donates a kidney to save Viruman. Encouraged by Sudha, he finally accepts Thamarai’s love and this forms the main crux of the movie.

Cast and crew of Kozhipannai Chelladurai

The film Kozhipannai Chelladurai is directed and written by Seenu Ramasamy and produced by D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu. It features Aegan, Yogi Babu, Brigida Saga, and Sathya Devi in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Ashokraj, while Sreekar Prasad has taken charge of editing. The music for the film is composed by N. R. Raghunanthan.