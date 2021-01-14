KRACK Box Office Collection Day 4: Ravi Teja Film BRAVES the Master Storm in Telugu states

The Ravi Teja action entertainer is fast heading towards being a blockbuster at the box-office. Here's a day wise detailed collection report of KRACK

Ravi Teja’s action entertainer, Krack, is unstoppable at the box-office as the film collected a distributor share of Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday, it’s fourth day, taking the total distributor share to Rs 14.45 crore. The distributors had invested Rs 16.50 crore to bag the rights to Krack, and after four days, they have recovered 88% of their investment and are fast heading towards making earning surplus. The four-day gross of Krack in Telugu states now stands at Rs 27.50 crore plus whereas the four-day net collection of the film is in the Rs 22 crore range. The film has braved the storm of Master in the Telugu speaking states and recorded steady collections on January 13, which is a stamp of acceptance from the audience.

It is expected to add an aggregate share of another Rs 7.5 crore from January 14 to 16, thereby ending week one with a total Telugu states distributors share of Rs 22 crore plus, with the stakeholders entailing profit of 33% in first seven days itself. January 13 proved to be a great day at the box-office in the Telugu states as Krack along with Master got a total distributor share of Rs 8.50 crore plus. Krack is a run away hit and given the trend so far, it stands the chance to emerge a blockbuster too, however, the hold in collection on Monday will give an idea if it will settle at the super-hit mark, or get upgraded to blockbuster.

Given the opening and the trend over the weekdays, it would not be an up hill task for the film to earn the blockbuster tag and emerge the first blockbuster of Indian cinema in Covid times, with distributor share of Rs 25 crore plus.

A day wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.55 crore (Estimate)

Total Share: Rs 14.45 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 88%

